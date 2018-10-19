Duke Energy offering voluntary severance at nuclear locations

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Duke Energy is offering an unidentified number of employees a voluntary severance package in an effort to shore up its staffing levels.
A company spokesperson said this decision came about as the company reviewed ways to improve its workforce strategy. The severance is being offered at the six nuclear locations in the Carolinas and the corporate office, according to Brunswick Nuclear Plant spokesperson Dr. Karen Williams. Besides the Southport location, Duke operates nuclear facilities in Wake County and Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, as well as York County, Darlington County and Seneca, SC.
“At this time, we’ve offered a voluntary severance opportunity for certain groups of employees in specific areas like Information Technology and Nuclear who elect to leave the Company with severance benefits. As part of this process, we’re working closely with our employees to help them understand this voluntary opportunity. No specific numbers have been provided. We’ll continue to review operations in other areas of the company, as is a typical practice for most companies,” Karen Williams said via email.
The Brunswick Nuclear Plant is the first nuclear plant built in the state. It started operating in 1975.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.