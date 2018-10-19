Drivers put blue painters tape on windshields in honor of fallen Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Blue painters tape. It’s another way Southeastern, NC is honoring fallen Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner.
Columbus County EMS posted on their Facebook page on Thursday that anyone who wants to honor the fallen trooper can place a single strip of blue painters across the back windshield of their car.
Columbus County EMS director Raven Williamson, said multiple people came to her asking what ways they could honor him.
She said she saw the painters tape idea three years ago when a woman from Texas started the "back the blue" movement to show law enforcement you support them.
"Back in 2015, a lady in Texas came up with the idea to "back the blue", which is simply taking blue painters tape and placing it on the back of your windshield," Williamson said. "And it just shows law enforcement that you support them."
Ava Ward a Columbus County EMT said the tape also lets Trooper Conner’s family know that the community is thinking about them.
"It lets his family and his kids know that everybody's thinking about him too in this sad time that they're having to deal with," Ward said. "My little girl goes to school with his little girl and there were cars in line this morning that had them on their vehicles also."
Williamson said she has already seen some people participating int the movement around the county.
"This morning coming to work I passed five cars that had blue tape," Williamson said. "So that's five out of probably a couple of hundred that have probably already put blue tape on their car."
Anyone is welcome to honor Trooper Conner as well. All you need to do is put a strip of blue painters tape on the back windshield of your vehicle.
