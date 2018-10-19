Driver goes extra miles - 225 of them - for special pizza delivery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WXIN/WXMI/CNN) - A pizza delivery worker from Michigan drove more than 200 miles to help bring a special meal to an Indiana family.
Rich Morgan has been in a tough battle with cancer, but he and his wife Julie never forgot their favorite pizza place in Battle Creek, MI, where they lived more than two decades ago
"She talked about it through the years," said David Dalke, Rich`s father in law, "She'd say, 'No one makes pizza like Steve's Pizza.'"
For the Morgan family, time has never been more important. Last month, the couple planned a long overdue trip back to their favorite pizza spot, but Rich Morgan`s cancer kept him home, and he's now in hospice care.
"This is a good time for people to really put their arms around each other and squeeze them tightly," Dalke said.
He thought he might as well give Steve`s Pizza a call, and Dalton Shaffer picked up on the other line.
"He was asking me if I could send a letter or a text message to his daughter, kind of like giving her our condolences for the situation and everything going on," Shaffer said.
The 18-year-old had a different idea. Working the late shift on a Saturday, he offered to deliver the family two fresh pizzas.
"I said, 'Dalton, uh, I want to make sure you understand. I'm calling you from Indianapolis, Indiana! That's 3 and half hours away - 225 miles.' He said, 'Well, I know that.'"
At 2:30 in the morning, Shaffer pulled into the family's driveway with two pizzas in hand - not hoping for payment, but just to show he cared.
Dalke said Julie Morgan's daughter, Elizabeth, asked her mom, "You like pizza, don't you?"
"She says she loves pizza," Dalke recounted. "'So what's your favorite?' She says, 'Well you know, Steve's Pizza,' 'Mom... we have some Steve`s Pizza.' It was just heavy. It was just heavy. Julie said, 'You've got to be kidding.'
"She was overpowered with it."
