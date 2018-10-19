Couple arrested in fatal Tabor City shooting

TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) - A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tabor City Friday morning, according to the Tabor City Police Department.
Captain Greg Sibbett said that officers were dispatched to the Forest Edge Apartments off N.C. 904 around 8:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found Ahmad Wright, 27, of Pawleys Island, S.C., lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wright was rushed to a hospital in Loris, S.C. where he later died.
Sibbett said officers followed a blood trail from the parking lot to a second-floor apartment occupied by Chaquan Bellamy, 24, of Loris, and Tashara Jenrette, 23, of Tabor City. Bellamy was living with Jenrette at the apartment, Sibbett said.
After an initial investigation and after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, Bellamy was charged with second-degree murder. Jenrette was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and resist/delay/obstruct a government official after providing false information to police, Sibbett said.
Bellamy was booked into the Columbus County Jail under no bond. Jenrette’s mugshot and bond amount weren’t available at the time this story was published.
Sibbett declined to release further details about the shooting but added that the investigation is on-going and additional charges are possible.
