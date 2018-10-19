Columbus hospital investigating social media comments after trooper’s killing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A major healthcare provider and employer in Columbus County released a statement saying it is looking into social media comments that may have been posted by some of its employees after the shooting death of NC State Trooper Kevin Conner.
Conner died Wednesday morning after he was shot during a traffic stop on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road. Raheem Davis, 20, is charged with murder.
While there have been many posts on Facebook paying respects to Conner’s family, there have also been several other comments about Davis. The hospital has received word of those comments being attributed to its employees and has stated they are trying to determine the best action to take. The system’s statement encouraged everyone to “support, respect and uplift all members” of the community in Columbus County.
