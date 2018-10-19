City of Wilmington finishing first phase of post-Florence debris pickup; more collections planned

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - By the time City of Wilmington crews are finished with Hurricane Florence debris pickup, they will have collected more than 10 times the amount of debris picked up after Hurricane Matthew.
According to a news release, the first pass of vegetative debris pickup will be complete early next or maybe as early as Sunday. More than 800,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris will have been picked up after the first pass. The city estimates about 400,000 more cubic yards will be collected during the second pass.
Residents are reminded to not park vehicles near debris piles since trucks can't pick up debris that is blocked.
The first pass of construction and demolition debris pickup was completed this week with 13,000-14,000 cubic yards collected. A second pass is planned for the coming weeks.
To see where city crews are working, check maps for vegetative debris and construction/furniture debris collection on the city’s website.
