CDC confirms three cases of Polio-like disease affecting children in NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A polio-like disease called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) has been found in kids throughout the country. North Carolina has 3 cases, the closest has been reported in Huntersville. South Carolina so far has just one case.
Symptoms include parts of the body being paralyzed and doctors don't know why this is happening. As of now there is no sure cure. Patients have been given IV, steroids or are going through physical therapy to be nursed back to better health.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention are looking into nearly 130 cases across the nation.
The average patient is 4 years old and 90 percent of confirmed cases are below the age of 18, according to Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
According to the CDC, AFM is a rare but serious condition (less than one in a million people). The condition is not new, according to the CDC website, but instead an increase of cases first reported in 2014.
Messonnier said the rare disease affects the spinal cord.
Pediatricians at Levine’s Children Hospital are wanting you to know that just like the Flu, there are measures you can take to stay healthy.
“That’s good hand-washing, not sharing coke cans with other people, not sharing utensils, coughing into your elbow and washing your hands frequently,” said Dr. Amina Ahmed.
Doctors cannot find a unifying diagnosis and there are no geographical patterns of the disease.
The CDC has been investigating AFM since they were made aware of an increased number of people with this condition in August 2014.
