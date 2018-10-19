Bright idea: City giving away fluorescent light bulbs after switching to LED

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Staff with the City of Wilmington have a bright solution for a light bulb situation.
After fluorescent lights in city facilities were replaced with more energy efficient LED lights, around 3,000 working fluorescent bulbs were left over.
Those bulbs will be made available for free to qualifying nonprofits who apply online here by Nov. 2.
Agencies must be located within Wilmington city limits and must attach a copy of their 501(c)(3) letter from the IRS. There is no need to reapply since the offer is just being extended from last month due to Hurricane Florence.
The bulbs available are mainly T5, T8 and T12. Approved agencies will be notified by Nov. 7 and can pick up bulbs on Nov. 14.
