Beach reopens in Surf City; just one access available

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has lifted its state of emergency and has reopened the beach strand to the public, officials announced Friday.
According to Town Manager Ashley Loftis, the only beach access that is open is at Roland Avenue. Loftis said that crews have begun clearing debris between accesses at Greensboro and Kinston avenues.
While the beach is open to the public, town officials urge the public to use caution as there is still a lot of debris.
“Please be advised that only certain beach accesses are open and cleared of debris. If anyone enters an area where beach debris is present, they are entering at their own risk. Please also be aware that there may be debris floating within the water,” the town said in Facebook post.
Additionally, town officials said that vacation rentals are now allowed and no curfew is in place.
