Annual Zombie Walk to benefit NC food bank

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Don’t be surprised if you see zombies in downtown Wilmington this weekend.
The 11th annual Wilmington Zombie Walk will take place Saturday. The goal is to raise money for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Doors open at noon at the Calico Room located at 107 South Front Street. Admission is $5 or 5 non-perishable food items.
Drama students from Cape Fear Community College will participate as volunteer makeup artists, helping to transform the living into the walking dead. For $5 you’ll get a basic zombie makeover. For $10, you’ll get a more in-depth makeup job, which includes a latex application. The makeup line closes at 3:30 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as well. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of a raffle and a costume contest.
An adult bar crawl, and kiddie candy crawl will follow a group photo taken at the United States Post Office steps downtown. The night ends with a “Rave to the Grave” after party at 9 p.m.
The event has donated over 50,000 meals in year’s past. More information is available on the official Facebook event page.
