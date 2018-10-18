UNCW’s Devontae Cacok named to Karl Malone Award watch list

By John Smist | October 18, 2018 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 2:35 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW forward Devontae Cacok has been named to the 2019 Karl Malone Award watch list.

Cacok averaged 17.7 points and an NCAA-best 13.5 rebounds per game last season.

The senior forward is one of four non-Power 5 conference forwards on the watch list. The award is named in honor of the former Louisiana Tech star who went on to have a Hall of Fame NBA career.

2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Yoeli Childs

BYU

Zion Williamson

Duke

Juwan Morgan

Indiana

Dedric Lawson

Kansas

Dean Wade

Kansas St

Reid Travis

Kentucky

P.J. Washington

Kentucky

Jordan Murphy

Minnesota

Jordan Brown

Nevada

Luke Maye

North Carolina

Drew McDonald

Northern Kentucky

Chris Silva

South Carolina

Mike Daum

South Dakota State

Grant Williams

Tennessee

Devontae Cacok

UNCW

Bennie Boatwright

USC

Simisola Shittu

Vanderbilt

Eric Paschall

Villanova

Noah Dickerson

Washington

Sagaba Konate

West Virginia

