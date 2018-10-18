UNCW’s Devontae Cacok named to Karl Malone Award watch list

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW forward Devontae Cacok has been named to the 2019 Karl Malone Award watch list.
Cacok averaged 17.7 points and an NCAA-best 13.5 rebounds per game last season.
The senior forward is one of four non-Power 5 conference forwards on the watch list. The award is named in honor of the former Louisiana Tech star who went on to have a Hall of Fame NBA career.
2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates
Yoeli Childs
BYU
Zion Williamson
Duke
Juwan Morgan
Indiana
Dedric Lawson
Kansas
Dean Wade
Kansas St
Reid Travis
Kentucky
P.J. Washington
Kentucky
Jordan Murphy
Minnesota
Jordan Brown
Nevada
Luke Maye
North Carolina
Drew McDonald
Northern Kentucky
Chris Silva
South Carolina
Mike Daum
South Dakota State
Grant Williams
Tennessee
Devontae Cacok
UNCW
Bennie Boatwright
USC
Simisola Shittu
Vanderbilt
Eric Paschall
Villanova
Noah Dickerson
Washington
Sagaba Konate
West Virginia
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.