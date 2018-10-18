UNCW women’s basketball picked to finish 7th in CAA preseason poll

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll.
Second-year head coach Karen Barefoot returns two starters from a team that finished 12-19 last season.
Junior guard Lacey Suggs was named an honorable mention preseason All-CAA performer.
The former East Bladen High School standout averaged 11.8 points per game last season.
2018-19 CAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL (first-place votes in parentheses)
1.
James Madison
(7)
2.
Drexel
(2)
t3.
Elon
(1)
t3.
Delaware
5.
Northeastern
6.
William & Mary
7.
UNCW
8.
Towson
9.
Hofstra
10.
College of Charleston
2018-19 CAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
First Team
Kamiah Smalls, James Madison
Lexie Barrier, James Madison
Bianca Boggs, William & Mary
Jess Genco, Northeastern
Bailey Greenberg, Drexel
Second Team
Boogie Brozoski, Hofstra
Samone DeFreese, Delaware
Kelly Koshuta, James Madison
Nukiya Mayo, Towson
Saadia Munford, Elon
Honorable Mention:
Aubree Brown, Drexel
Nicole Enabosi, Delaware
Gabby Giacone, Northeastern
Hannah Nihil, Drexel
Lacey Suggs, UNCW
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Kamiah Smalls, James Madison
