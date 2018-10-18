UNCW women’s basketball picked to finish 7th in CAA preseason poll

UNCW women’s basketball picked to finish 7th in CAA preseason poll
UNCW women's basketball picked 7th in the CAA preseason poll (Source: UNCW)
By John Smist | October 18, 2018 at 2:44 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 2:44 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll.

Second-year head coach Karen Barefoot returns two starters from a team that finished 12-19 last season.

Junior guard Lacey Suggs was named an honorable mention preseason All-CAA performer.

The former East Bladen High School standout averaged 11.8 points per game last season.

2018-19 CAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL (first-place votes in parentheses)

1.

James Madison

(7)

2.

Drexel

(2)

t3.

Elon

(1)

t3.

Delaware

5.

Northeastern

6.

William & Mary

7.

UNCW

8.

Towson

9.

Hofstra

10.

College of Charleston

2018-19 CAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team

Kamiah Smalls, James Madison

Lexie Barrier, James Madison

Bianca Boggs, William & Mary

Jess Genco, Northeastern

Bailey Greenberg, Drexel

Second Team

Boogie Brozoski, Hofstra

Samone DeFreese, Delaware

Kelly Koshuta, James Madison

Nukiya Mayo, Towson

Saadia Munford, Elon

Honorable Mention:

Aubree Brown, Drexel

Nicole Enabosi, Delaware

Gabby Giacone, Northeastern

Hannah Nihil, Drexel

Lacey Suggs, UNCW

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Kamiah Smalls, James Madison

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.