UNCW women’s basketball looking for big improvement

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - There are plenty of new faces for the UNCW women’s basketball team this season.
Second-year head coach Karen Barefoot added nine new players who hope to bring skill and depth to the roster.
“We have three or four players that can play all five positions,” said senior Ashli Jeune, who transferred to UNCW from Rutgers. “We can press for 40 minutes. Five can press, then we have five more that can come in and do the same thing.”
The Seahawks are hoping to surprise opponents with their play.
“With everything that has happened, I don’t think teams expect us to come as strong as we are about to come,” said junior Timber Tate.
“Everyone is going to be shocked,” said senior Rutgers transfer Shrita Parker.
In practice, Barefoot can see an increase in talent, but continues to push her players.
“I want them thinking about getting better every day,” said Barefoot. “Our second unit is just as good as our first so, if we can be balanced across the board, that is a good sign for this team.”
“We are not the type of team that settles,” said Jeune. “Our mindset is, let’s win. Let’s win a national championship. That’s what we came here to do.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.