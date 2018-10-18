UNCW men’s basketball picked to finish 5th in CAA preseason poll

UNCW men’s basketball picked to finish 5th in CAA preseason poll
UNCW men's basketball (Smist, John)
October 17, 2018 at 10:57 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 10:57 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll voted on by the league’s head coaches and media relations directors.

Devontae Cacok was selected first-team All-CAA for the second straight year. The senior averaged 17.7 points and an NCAA-leading 13.5 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

The Seahawks return three starters and nine letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 11-21.

With the addition of transfers and junior college signings, second-year UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said he believes this year’s team has the depth to compete.

"You have other guys that are trying to earn minutes and try to earn a spot,” McGrath said of his squad. “There has been a lot of competition in practice. It’s been good.”

The Seahawks open the season Nov. 6 at Campbell.

2018-19 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Northeastern (35 first-place votes)

2. Charleston (5 first-place votes)

3. Hofstra

4. William & Mary

5. UNCW

6. James Madison

7. Delaware

8. Elon

9. Drexel

10. Towson

2018-19 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team

Jarrell Brantley, Charleston

Devontae Cacok, UNCW Vasa Pusica, Northeastern

Grant Riller, Charleston

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Second Team

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Stuckey Mosley, James Madison Eli Pemberton, Hofstra

Justin Pierce, William & Mary Tyler Seibring, Elon

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.