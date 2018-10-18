UNCW men’s basketball picked to finish 5th in CAA preseason poll

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll voted on by the league’s head coaches and media relations directors.
Devontae Cacok was selected first-team All-CAA for the second straight year. The senior averaged 17.7 points and an NCAA-leading 13.5 rebounds per game as a junior last season.
The Seahawks return three starters and nine letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 11-21.
With the addition of transfers and junior college signings, second-year UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said he believes this year’s team has the depth to compete.
"You have other guys that are trying to earn minutes and try to earn a spot,” McGrath said of his squad. “There has been a lot of competition in practice. It’s been good.”
The Seahawks open the season Nov. 6 at Campbell.
2018-19 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Northeastern (35 first-place votes)
2. Charleston (5 first-place votes)
3. Hofstra
4. William & Mary
5. UNCW
6. James Madison
7. Delaware
8. Elon
9. Drexel
10. Towson
2018-19 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
First Team
Jarrell Brantley, Charleston
Devontae Cacok, UNCW Vasa Pusica, Northeastern
Grant Riller, Charleston
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
Second Team
Nathan Knight, William & Mary
Stuckey Mosley, James Madison Eli Pemberton, Hofstra
Justin Pierce, William & Mary Tyler Seibring, Elon
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
