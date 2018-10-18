UNCW looking at almost $140 million in Florence expenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While faculty and students may be back in the classroom, it will still be months before everything is back to normal on the UNCW campus.
It will also take nearly $140 million.
University administrators presented a Hurricane Florence update to the board of trustees Thursday as part of the body’s quarterly meeting. The presentation included a preliminary cost estimate of $139.6 million for costs from repairs, transportation, debris removal, environmental assessments and other remediation needs.
Of that, repairs — or possibly a replacement — of Dobo Hall are estimated at $59.1 million. Dobo Hall suffered significant water damage, especially on the upper floors, after the roof was compromised. That led to damage of much of the sensitive laboratory equipment in the building, costing the biology and chemistry departments 25 to 30 labs.
Cost Breakdown:
- Dobo Hall: $59,100,000
- Repairs & Final Remediation: $43,700,000
- Business Continuity, Transportation and other Unintended Expenses: $16,700,000
- Immediate Response to Storm: $15,800,000
- Environmental Testing: $3,000,000
- Outdoor Debris Clean up: $1,300,000
Dobo Hall and University Apartments are the only buildings still closed. Chancellor Jose Sartarelli said Dobo and several of the buildings damaged were not built to withstand winds the area experienced during Florence, and that though it will be costly, the university needs to look at rebuilding to a higher level of strength.
Administrators did not have a timeline for when projects would be completed, both because evaluations are still ongoing and because the funding mechanisms have not been fully fleshed out.
However, Provost Marilyn Sheerer said it is critical that some solution be found for the lost lab space, because it isn’t out of the question that faculty in those departments might leave. She said in cases such as this, other universities or organizations may “poach” faculty who may be frustrated with the timeline or nervous about the future.
Sartarelli said he knows employees are committed, and said the university is working with them through the process.
“We want to make sure that we’re communicating regularly with them, we have them involved in the decision that we’re making, so they know what’s happening, particularly their leadership, so they understand that there’s hope, and a plan," Sartarelli said. "Sometimes people get very upset because if they find that there’s no plan, then they’ve got a problem. That is not the case.”
The majority of the cost associated with Florence is expected to be reimbursed by the university’s insurance, FEMA and the state, and Sartarelli said the university’s cash flow is robust enough to sustain the recovery work until those funding options are worked out.
However, Sartarelli told board members it isn’t uncommon for contractors to charge a university more because they know insurance will ultimately cover it, so the school is working to closely monitor each invoice and make sure tax payers, who are ultimately paying for everything, aren’t getting taken advantage of.
“We have spent already a lot of money to bring the campus back to where it is today. And we’re going to still spend more money to fix Dobo and a few other places. We don’t want, in anywhere, a forum for people to take advantage of us," he said. "We want to make sure this is above board, it’s transparent, and that every bill is paid. And hopefully every bill that we’ve paid is reimbursed.”
The next several weeks will see university faculty working to mitigate the 600 minutes of instructional time lost to the storm, an amount Sheerer said is unprecedented for universities after an event like Florence.
Sartarelli said the next steps will also include finding a short-term solution for the lab space. He said that would likely be a combination of modular buildings on campus and using spaces at Cape Fear Community College.
Sartarelli said the storm will also not throw off the university’s progress on its strategic plan — at least not for very long.
“Our commitment to building a university with quality and meeting the needs of many students of the state will continue,” he said.
