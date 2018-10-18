Topsail Beach reopens beach accesses, allows vacation rentals

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WECT) - A revised State of Emergency will allow some beach accesses to reopen and short-term vacation rentals are again OK at Topsail Beach.
Mayor Howard Braxton signed the revised SOE on Thursday morning and it was posted on the town’s Facebook page.
The 11 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew remains in effect and damaged public accesses to the beach and sound, the Bush Marina and boat slips need more repair work before they can open.
According to the post, there is still debris on the beach and the streets so visitors and residents should remain cautious. Contractors using heavy machinery will be on the roads and beaches as well for the forseeable future.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.