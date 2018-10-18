Refreshing to close work week, unsettled and warm Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday! Comfortable fall weather is back for the remainder of the work week and it’ll be a season toss up between summer and fall over the weekend.
Under clear skies, nighttime lows will dip into the chilly 40s moving into Friday morning amid north breezes which may lead to a slight wind chill. Plenty of sunshine and low humidity will continue through Friday afternoon as daytime highs climb to near 70.
Over the weekend, expect a brief warm up with a few passing showers and storms Saturday. Highs: upper 70s, low: 50s. A cooler and drier pattern returns Sunday with highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.
Looking into next week, expect a quiet Monday then a small jump to a 20% chance for a shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk for a few passing showers will increase to near 50% Thursday. Temperatures will range between the 60s and 70s in the afternoon and 50s for lows each night.
Great news in terms of the tropics - for the first time in a long time, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days!
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.