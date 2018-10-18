Putin says IS seized 700 hostages in Syria; executing some

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the deadly shooting and bomb attack by a teenager in Crimea a "result of globalization" and says that adults are failing to offer young people an alternative to an outburst of violence. An 18-year-old student went on a rampage at his vocational school in the city of Kerch on Wednesday, killing about 20 people and injuring more than 50. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Alexei Druzhinin)