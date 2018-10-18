Pender County driver charged in crash that killed his passenger

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - A Pender County driver has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in September that killed one of his passengers and seriously injured another.
According to Trooper Mathews with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred on Sept. 22 on U.S. 117 near Pike Creek Road in Burgaw.
D’Andre Tyrell Faison, 32, of Burgaw, was driving a Ford passenger car northbound on U.S. 117 just after 11 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head-on.
James Demetrious Smith, 48, of Burgaw, was in the backseat of Faison’s car and died at the scene. A woman, who was in the front seat, sustained serious facial injuries but nothing life-threatening, according to Mathews.
The driver of the pickup truck was also seriously hurt but is expected to be okay.
Faison was treated for a leg injury at the hospital and released on Friday, Oct. 12. He was taken into custody by troopers and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, DWI, and driving left of center.
Faison reportedly had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, according to Mathews.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.