NEWS NOW: Over Flo? Come to a benefit concert for Hurricane Florence survivors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A free, family friendly benefit concert called OverFlo is scheduled for Saturday at the corner of Market and Second streets and WECT’s Marissa Hundley will discuss it with Wilmington Downtown Inc.'s Haven Holsinger on News Now at 4:30 p.m.
Click here to watch News Now or see it in the video at the top of this story.
The concert is from noon-8 p.m. and while admission is free, donations are suggested with proceeds going to Hurricane Florence survivors. Five bands playing beach music, rock, rockabilly and more are set to perform and there will family activities, a kids zone, merchandise tent and more.
Beer and wine will be available with proper identification. Coolers, pets and outside food and beverage are prohibited.
Marissa will also talk to WECT’s Emily Featherston about the damage Hurricane Florence caused at UNCW, which could total nearly $140 million.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.