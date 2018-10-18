New Hanover’s Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the week

New Hanover’s Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the week
Blake Walston New Hanover High School (Smist, John)
By John Smist | October 18, 2018 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 2:15 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s Blake Walston is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior threw for 322 yards on 13 completions and four touchdowns in the Wildcats 43-17 win against South Brunswick.

Saturday night New Hanover hosts Ashley at 7 p.m.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.