New Hanover’s Blake Walston named WECT Athlete of the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s Blake Walston is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior threw for 322 yards on 13 completions and four touchdowns in the Wildcats 43-17 win against South Brunswick.
Saturday night New Hanover hosts Ashley at 7 p.m.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.