Mt. Misery Road work to finish up before Novemeber

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After over four months of construction, Mt. Misery Road is finally set to reopen at the end of the month.
According to the NCDOT, Mt. Misery Road by Lincoln Road in Leland will reopen by October 31.
The road was shutdown back in June so crews could replace two metal pipes that currently serve Rowel Branch River. They have also been working on various storm drainage and roadway operations.
The original completion date was set for the beginning of September, due to Hurricane Florence and Michael, construction was put on hold.
Lincoln Road is still be accessible from Mt. Misery Road.
The following detours are available:
- Southbound detour: I-140 West to U.S. 74/76 to Mt. Misery
- Northbound detour: U.S. 74/76 to I-140 East to Mt. Misery
