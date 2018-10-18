Missing Wilmington man last seen in January

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was last seen by his family in January.
The WPD tweeted that the family of Austin Harold Miller, 72, last saw him on Adams Street back in January, however, just recently reported him missing.
A police spokeswoman did add that the family spoke to him over the phone in March.
Miller is 5′7″ with grey hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
