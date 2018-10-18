Man killed in Columbus County rollover crash

CERRO GORDO, NC (WECT) - A Columbus County man died following a rollover crash in the Cerro Gordo community last Friday, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
James Cody Stewart, 30, of Cerro Gordo, was traveling north on Cherry Grove Road (S.R. 1352) around 4:40 p.m. when his car went off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch then hit a utility pole, rolling over several times.
Stewart, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the car during the rollover.
He was transported to Grand Strand Regional in Myrtle Beach, SC where he died on Saturday, Oct. 13 due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers say speed was a likely factor in the crash.
