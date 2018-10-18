Local pastor organizes event to help move Market North residents out of their apartments

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Dozens of residents in the Market North Apartments were told they have until Monday, Oct. 22 to get out. They received letters a couple weeks ago telling them they needed to move out for at least 180 days while the properties are repaired after being damaged during Hurricane Florence.
Pastor Robert Campbell of New Beginning Church is coordinating an event called Community Helping Hands to help 55 families move this weekend.
He says many of the volunteers who could help have left town.
“Now that so many have gone back to work or down to Florida to help others (after Hurricane Michael), these local families, many of whom are in shock, lack funds and transportation, are left to do this alone,” says Campbell. “United Way, Cape Fear volunteer, local corporations and houses of worship are partnering with me to rent trucks, dollies and equipment to move these families this weekend.
Community Helping Hands will take place Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.