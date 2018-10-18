The Latest: Putin: Iran pullout contingent on Syria security

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the deadly shooting and bomb attack by a teenager in Crimea a "result of globalization" and says that adults are failing to offer young people an alternative to an outburst of violence. An 18-year-old student went on a rampage at his vocational school in the city of Kerch on Wednesday, killing about 20 people and injuring more than 50. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)