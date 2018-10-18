Impact award in honor of domestic violence victim Tarica Pulliam

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County Deputy Tarica Pulliam became a victim of domestic violence ten years ago. While leaving her Wilmington apartment for work, her ex-boyfriend Anthony Bowen shot and killed her.
Tarica’s Shequana Sidberry rushed to the hospital. “I sat with her until she took her very last breath.”
Fast Forward to three years later and Shequana would find herself working in the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office. “If there’s a family that is going thru a homicide in itself, I’m one of the few people in our office that can say I can relate to say I know what it’s like to receive that phone call."
Now on the tenth anniversary of Tarica’s death and after tossing around several ideas, Shequana came up with the perfect way to honor her sister’s memory. “I didn’t want Tarica’s daughter growing up and it’s just like an afterthought that her mom died so we talked about doing something in the community that would benefit others and still keep Tarica’s memory alive.”
Shequana worked closely with Domestic Violence Shelter advocate and outreach coordinator Andrea Stough to come up with the Impact Award.
“How do we celebrate who she was and what she about and about her love for the community and her dedication to service because that’s who she was,” said Stough.
"We wanted to find people who are inspiring and mentoring their peers. Who was that spark of hope, who was kind of being an agent of change. Who is about resilience, who is helping our community really transform into non-violence.”
They came up with the Impact Award. There are five categories; law enforcement, youth, community service agencies, educators, and community members/volunteers.
There were more than 20 nominations.
“To see the support from the community, our law enforcement officers, our community partners you know our youth mentors, our educators really just buying into the idea that there really are people out here that are working towards prevention and awareness and it meant a lot," said Sidberry.
“Sometimes we get lost in the abuse, the violence but being able to just see what we have going on in terms of hope and prevention and outreach, it’s just been such an incredibly great project for all of us,”said Stough.
The winner of the Impact Award will be announced at the end of October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Thursday at 7 p.m. the annual Take Back the Night March and Rally takes place at Riverfront Park, downtown Wilmington.
