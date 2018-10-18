False bomb threat evacuates building at CFCC, man arrested

October 18, 2018 at 10:03 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 10:14 AM
Basem Isa Darwish was charged with false report of mass violence on an educational property. (Source: NHCSO)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man was arrested Wednesday night for making a false bomb threat at Cape Fear Community College.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Basem Isa Darwish is accused of sending a text to 911 stating there was a bomb in building “U.”

The building was evacuated shortly after 9 p.m. so deputies could search the facility.

No suspicious devices were found.

Darwish was charged with making a false report of mass violence on an educational property and booked into jail under a $5,000 bond.

