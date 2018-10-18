Cool and dry end to work week, briefly warmer Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Another batch of crisp fall weather is on tap for Thursday and Friday! This pattern is expected to book end a slight warm up early this weekend.
Expect cool 50s Thursday morning and 60s through the afternoon despite plenty of sunshine. Under clear skies tonight, the bottom falls out temperature-wise with the 40s expected for most backyards! The fall-like weather pattern will carry into Friday afternoon as high temperatures climb to near 70 and then fall to the 50s through the evening. Blankets and jackets will be essential, especially for Friday night football.
Ahead of the next cold front, a brief warm-up is forecast for Saturday as daytime highs look to reach the upper 70s. Odds for a shower or storm will be near 40% Saturday before dropping to 0% Sunday, post-front. Cool temperatures should return for the second half of the weekend with afternoon temperatures back in the 60s on Sunday and lows in the 40s Sunday night.
Looking into next week, expect a quiet Monday then a small jump to a 20-30% chance for a shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will range between the 60s and 70s for highs and 50s for lows each night.
In terms of the tropics, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days! That’s wonderful news to end the week.
Hope you enjoy your day!
- Gabe
