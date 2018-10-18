Churches team up to create Storm Strong Kids program

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Grace United Methodist Church and St. Stephen AME have teamed up to create a program for kids that will help them be more prepared when the next natural disaster strikes.
The program is called the Storm Strong Kids Program. It is for kids between the ages of five and 11 who have been displaced due to Hurricane Florence or lost more than half of their possessions.
The churches bring the program to daycares, schools, groups, etc.
It focuses on looking at long term trauma effects of disasters.
Kelly Ahlers, the director of family ministries at Grace United Methodist said in the program, kids will put together an action plan and disaster kit which each child will be able to keep for any future disasters or concerns.
“We’re in what we call the emergency phase and that’s going to really last for us until probably December,” Ahlers said. "But once January or February hits we’re going to see a return to our new normal which is going to still seem different for kids. They’re going to expect it to be like it was before and it’s not. And that’s when we’re going to see some of those PTSD start to come into play and we want to prepare them for that when that happens.
Ahlers added that studies show that a child who feels prepared has a better chance of handling future traumas such as another storm or something as simple as a power outage.
The program will also include a “build a strong friend” station. Kids will have the opportunity to talk to one of the counselors while building a “strong friend” at their bear stuffing station. Ahlers says this will be an opportunity for the counselors to connect with the kids after the Storm Strong Kids training.
"We've found that through play, [kids] are able to handle stressful situations more," Ahlers said. "While they may not tell you 'I'm scared when the lights go out,' they may say that their new friend is scared when the lights go out and scared that they may not come back on. So it's a way for them to use creative play to kind of walk through their stresses."
Alhers said they hope to create a safe space for these kids to laugh and play after a traumatizing situation.
“We want to create a place where they can laugh, they can joke, they can kind of overcome some of this fear that’s been building up inside of them.”
If you would like the program to come to your group, school, daycare, etc, contact Kelley Alhers at kelley@gracedowntown.net or contact St. Stephen AME.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.