Cape Fear Museum to reopen Friday with free admission as post-hurricane work continues

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Most repairs have been completed at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science and it is set to reopen Friday at 9 a.m.
Admission is free as repairs and updates continue to be made and the museum park is free and open from dusk to dawn each day.
According to a news release, the museum sustained water damage to offices and some gallery spaces during Hurricane Florence. The museum's collection fared well during the storm with only minor, cosmetic damage to a few items.
“We are happy to reopen the museum and be able to serve our community and traveling visitors,” Museum Director Sheryl Kingery Mays said. “Museum staff are excited and ready to welcome people back and we are grateful for our partners at New Hanover County’s Downtown Library and Halyburton Park for allowing us to use space at their facilities while we were closed to continue our outreach and educational programs.”
Repairs and cleanup efforts were focused on public areas so the museum could reopen as quickly as possible after the storm.
First floor exhibits including Cape Fear Stories, Michael Jordan Discovery Gallery and Space Place as well as second floor exhibits PlayTime!, Collection Selections: Cameras and the Williston Auditorium will be accessible to visitors.
The Exploration Station on the first floor and the remainder of the galleries on the second floor will remain closed.
Educational programming including Little Explorers, Discovery Lab, Engineering Challenge, Planetarium Films, school programs, field trips and more will resume Friday.
