After Canada legalizes, pot industry eyes rest of the world

After Canada legalizes, pot industry eyes rest of the world
Jean Marc looks at a sample at a cannabis store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) (John Woods)
By ROB GILLIES, GENE JOHNSON, and TRACEY LINDEMAN | October 18, 2018 at 12:58 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 12:58 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — Canada's decision to legalize marijuana could influence other countries as they mull whether to end their own bans on the drug.

Drug law reform advocates say the nation's status as a major economy and a good international partner lends additional weight to its decision. Legal sales began Wednesday as more than 110 legal pot shops opened across Canada.

Among the other nations considering legalization are Mexico, where the incoming president has expressed an interest in legalizing pot, and New Zealand, where the government has promised a referendum by 2020 on whether to regulate marijuana.

Uruguay is the only other country with legal sales.

People check out the sample counter at a cannabis store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
People check out the sample counter at a cannabis store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
People smoke cannabis in a Toronto park on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
People smoke cannabis in a Toronto park on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
Dasi Menakadasi holds a joint while celebrating the legalization of recreational cannabis in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dasi Menakadasi holds a joint while celebrating the legalization of recreational cannabis in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
Bill Semeniuk, 67, smokes cannabis in Kamloops, British Columbia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bill Semeniuk, 67, smokes cannabis in Kamloops, British Columbia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
A man rolls a large joint in a Toronto park on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
A man rolls a large joint in a Toronto park on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
A woman who was part of a protest about the dangers of marijuana walks away after moving a sign in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
A woman who was part of a protest about the dangers of marijuana walks away after moving a sign in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
Dillon McArdle, right, and a woman opposed to marijuana use, left, argue as a small group holds a protest about the dangers of marijuana in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dillon McArdle, right, and a woman opposed to marijuana use, left, argue as a small group holds a protest about the dangers of marijuana in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
Kyle Bell, of Numo Cannabis, helps a customer decide on his purchase of legal marijuana in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kyle Bell, of Numo Cannabis, helps a customer decide on his purchase of legal marijuana in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
Hundreds of people lineup at a government cannabis store Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Montreal. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Hundreds of people lineup at a government cannabis store Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Montreal. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
Francesco De Gregorio of Numo Cannabis helps a customer decide on his purchase of legal marijuana in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Francesco De Gregorio of Numo Cannabis helps a customer decide on his purchase of legal marijuana in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)