You got denied by FEMA. What now?

“FEMA’s disaster recovery program is not set up to make you whole. It’s a hand up and enough money to get you on the road to recovery," said Rebecca Kelly, a FEMA media relations specialist stationed in North Carolina. "It can provide you all kinds of services based on the information that you put on that application. If the information is not accurate, it’s not up to date, it isn’t complete, we can’t push out services to someone who we don’t know enough information about.”