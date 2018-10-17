WPD: Burglar stole over $22,000 of items from home

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a burglary suspect who reportedly stole over $22,000 worth of items from a home.
According to a spokeswoman for the WPD, officers responded to the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue on Sept. 4 after a couple returned home from a weekend trip to find that approximately $22,215 in valuables were stolen.
Police say multiple televisions, a Roomba, an antique silver set, an 18 karat gold UNC class ring, and credit cards were among the items taken.
The suspect then attempted to use the stolen cards at several area stores.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
