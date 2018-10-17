Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges, sentenced to 10 years in prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man who pleaded guilty to drug charges in June has been sentenced to prison time.
According to a news release, William Pollock, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of powder cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
On Jan. 18, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives stopped a vehicle leaving a drug stash house. Pollock was a passenger in the car and items discovered in the vehicle led to law enforcement getting a search warrant for Pollock’s residence.
Officers found more that 350 grams of powder cocaine and 50 grams of crack cocaine at the residence.
The investigation revealed that Pollock had been purchasing cocaine since July 2017, including several ounces purchased two days before his arrest.
Investigators said Pollock's self-described philosophy is summed up by his "Port City Menace" tattoo.
This case is part of the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina's Take Back North Carolina Initiative.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Vice Unit and the FBI’s Coastal Career Criminal Enterprise Unit conducted the investigation.
