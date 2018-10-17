Wilmington man gets 10 years in prison after guilty plea for selling heroin

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for selling drugs, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.
David Andrew Kirton Jr., 25, pleaded guilty on May 1 to distribution and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
The Wilmington Police Department’s Gang Unit and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation that revealed Kirton and other suspects sold significant amounts of heroin in the Wilmington area between October 2016 and April 2017. Undercover agents bought heroin from Kirton while he was on federal supervised release for a previous conviction of distributing crack and heroin.
Kirton admitted his parole violation at the time of his sentencing.
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office assisted the WPD's Gang Unit and the FBI with the investigation.
The case is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
