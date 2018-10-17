Wilmington City Council approves additional $8.5 million for Florence recovery

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The total amount the city of Wilmington has allotted for Hurricane Florence recovery grew to $17.5 million Tuesday night, as the Wilmington City Council approved an additional funding mechanism in response to the storm.
In a unanimous vote, council members approved an additional $8.5 million for Florence recovery, this time taking the money out of the city’s debt service fund.
The bulk of the funds will go toward debris removal, which city staff reported has already racked up $10 million in invoices, and could ultimately cost $20 million by the time crews complete all of the work.
Of the rest, $850,000 will be used for repairs to city buildings and facilities that sustained damage during the storm. That total figure is close to $5 million, but city staff said insurance policies should cover most of that cost.
Finally, the newest funding measure also provides $654,000 for bonuses for city staff who worked during the storm.
For hourly employees, not only will they receive their standard pay, plus time-and-a-half for any overtime accrued, but they will also receive half-time pay for the number of hours they worked during the storm. Exempt or salaried employees will receive additional time off commensurate to the hours they worked, which can be used anytime between now and 2020, either as vacation or sick time.
Also at the meeting, the council approved amended contracts with the service providers who have been working on debris clean up and monitoring, as well as repairs to the convention center.
