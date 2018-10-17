Warm and muggy today, cool and crisp tomorrow

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A wonderful Wednesday to you! A warm and muggy start this morning which will carry on into the afternoon hours. There’s the chance for showers and storms today as a cold front pushes through the area. However, after this muggy air moves out by tonight were going to be left with cool and crisp fall weather!
WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds through the morning and afternoon with temps climbing into the upper 70s to near 80. Chance for an isolated shower or storm around 30%. Some storms could produce some heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder so watch out for puddles on the roadways!
LONG-RANGE FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Expect daily highs in the 60s to at most 70s tomorrow and Friday, 70s Saturday, and 60s Sunday. Notice those dips Thursday and Sunday! Morning lows should mainly be in the 50s but some 40s could mix - especially Friday and Monday mornings.
LONG-RANGE FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: Around a 30% chance for showers and storms through the day today, but rain chances ought to quickly trend to near 0% for tomorrow and Friday. Weekend chances: 40% Saturday and Saturday night, 10% Sunday.
TROPICS UPDATE: For the first time in a long time, no tropical development is likely in the Atlantic over the next five days.
