Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow celebrates Native American culture

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow celebrates preserves the history of Native Americans in North Carolina.
The event is Oct. 19 and 20 in the Buckhead Community of Bolton.
The Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow is in its 48th year.
The event features dancing, drumming and demonstrating the tribe’s resilience.
The Waccamaw Siouan Tribes ancestral home was in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina.
When the Trail of Tears began in 1831, the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe took refuge in what's now called the Green Swamp.
The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe occupies the three communities of Buckhead, Council and St. James in Columbus and Bladen Counties.
