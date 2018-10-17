UNCW women’s basketball ready to take the next step

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Depth should no longer be an issue for the UNCW women’s basketball team.
Second-year head coach Karen Barefoot has added seven freshmen and transfers to a team that returns eight letterwinners.
“Last year, we just ran out of legs at the end of the season,” Barefoot said of last year’s Seahawk team that finished 12-19.
Two of those transfers have Division I college basketball experience. Redshirt seniors Ashli Jeune and Shrita Parker both come to UNCW after starting their college careers at Rutgers.
“I knew they wanted to do something great here,” Jeune said about why she transferred to UNCW.
Barefoot said she believes the added depth should lead to more victories.
"A lot of people are going to be scoring,” said Barefoot. “We are going to be balanced across the board, and it’s going to allow us to play the brand of basketball we want”
The Seahawks’ first exhibition is Oct. 27 at noon when they host Catawba.
