Release of film featuring fallen Chinese celebrity Fan nixed

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The director of the film “Air Strike,” featuring Fan Bingbing, says its release has been canceled in the wake of her disappearance and conviction on tax evasion charges. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) (Thibault Camus)
BEIJING (AP) — The director of "Air Strike," featuring Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, says the film's release has been canceled in the wake of her disappearance and conviction on tax evasion charges.

The World War II thriller, also starring Bruce Willis and Adrien Brody, was to have been released Oct. 26.

However, director Xiao Feng posted on his Weibo miniblog Wednesday that it was "time to let go" after eight years of work on the film.

Chinese tax authorities this month ordered Fan and companies she represents to pay taxes and penalties totaling $130 million, ending speculation over the fate of one of the country's highest-profile entertainers three months after she disappeared from public view.

State media said Fan evaded taxes by using two separate contracts for her work on "Air Strike."