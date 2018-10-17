Pender County residents cast their early votes

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Early voting started Wednesday at 7 a.m. and the Board of Elections office in Burgaw was one of many places residents could cast their ballots.
Hundreds of Pender County residents have extensive damage to their houses from Hurricane Florence, but that didnt stop many from taking a break from clean up to have their voice heard.
There was a steady stream of early voters entering the building, including some who did have home damage and some who felt the need to vote early.
One resident had no damage to his home but showed compassion for those who did.
“If you’ve got a lot of damage, you’ve got a lot of things pressing on your mind, especially if your roof is leaking and it’s trying to rain on us now," Richard Thomas said. “I hope a lot of people will come out and vote. Early voting is very convenient because you can go ahead and get at least one thing out of the way. It’s important and I hope a lot of people do vote.”
