‘Nuisance’ hotels allowed to rent rooms to locals displaced by Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Four Market Street hotels previously deemed problem properties due to repeated reports of drugs, prostitution, and violence can now rent rooms to locals displaced by Hurricane Florence.
The Budgetel Inn, Red Carpet Inn (formerly Travelodge), Ramada Inn, and Carolinian Inn were barred from renting rooms to locals as part their agreements with the District Attorney’s Office, which in December 2015 announced it was targeting those and two other “nuisance” properties.
The consent judgments also stipulated the hotels keep a guest registry available for law enforcement, among other things. District Attorney Ben David previously said incidents at the hotels had declined as a result of the changes.
On Tuesday, a City of Wilmington spokesperson said the hotels could rent rooms to any local resident with a FEMA/Red Cross voucher or some other proof they were displaced from their home due to the storm.
Many Cape Fear residents’ homes were damaged or destroyed by heavy winds and floodwaters when Florence swept through last month.
"Assisting our citizens who have been devastated by Hurricane Florence is a top priority for the City of Wilmington,” said Wilmington City Manager Sterling Cheatham. “This is a temporary measure created by the city to help house those displaced by the storm.”
