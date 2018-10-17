NEWS NOW: The latest on the shooting death of a state trooper in Columbus County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Frances Weller will provide an update on a Wednesday morning shooting in Columbus County that left a State Highway Patrol officer dead.
Trooper Kevin Conner was shot while conducting a traffic stop on US 701 and as Conner approached the vehicle, the suspect fired several shots that hit the trooper, who died after being taken to a hospital.
Frances will also talk to a local filmmaker about his documentary on the US Constitution and she’ll check in with WECT’s John Smist, who is at UNCW basketball media day.
