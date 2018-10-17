NEWS NOW: The latest on the shooting death of a state trooper in Columbus County

Trooper Kevin Conner was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Columbus County. (Source: NCDPS)
October 17, 2018 at 2:51 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 3:12 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Frances Weller will provide an update on a Wednesday morning shooting in Columbus County that left a State Highway Patrol officer dead.

Trooper Kevin Conner was shot while conducting a traffic stop on US 701 and as Conner approached the vehicle, the suspect fired several shots that hit the trooper, who died after being taken to a hospital.

Frances will also talk to a local filmmaker about his documentary on the US Constitution and she’ll check in with WECT’s John Smist, who is at UNCW basketball media day.

