More than 200 children still in detention after immigrant family separations

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN/RNN) - More than 200 kids, children separated from undocumented immigrants, are still in U.S. custody, according to the latest federal court filing Monday in the American class action case over family separations.
Of those 245 kids, most of them are from parents who were removed from the U.S., and only 18 of them are currently set to go back home and reunite with their parents.
Of the 175 children with parents outside the U.S., many of the parents, nearly half, say they don’t want their kids to be returned to their countries of origin.
About 70 children in government care have parents who are still in this country, the ACLU reported. The median length of detention for these kids so far is 154 days — more than five months.
“Many of these families could be reunited if not for the government’s opposition to reunifying them, along with other delays the government has not yet explained,” the ACLU said. “In the case of 13 of these children, the government has not identified a reason why they have not yet been reunited with their parents.”
On June 26, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw issued a preliminary injunction that ordered the government to return all children younger five years old to their parents within 14 days and the rest of the children within 30 days.
Since June, 2,070 children have been discharged from government custody and reunited with parents.
The government has since provided the court with data that indicates at least 2,654 immigrant children were separated from their parents or caregivers as a result of Trump administration policies.
In a report released Oct. 2, the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General criticized the Trump administration’s “Zero Tolerance Policy” for poor planning and failure to “identify, track and reunify families.”
The Trump administration is considering a new family separation policy, The Washington Post reported Friday.
Families could choose to stay together in detention as a family unit, or parents could choose to have children released to government shelters and eventually to other relatives or guardians.
The effort is being spearheaded by Trump senior police adviser Stephen Miller, who reportedly thinks the previous policy was an effective way to deter immigration.
