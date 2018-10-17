Skip to content
Howl-o-ween Pet Contest
October 17, 2018 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 2:34 PM
LATEST NEWS
Deadline extended to apply for unemployment benefits after Hurricane Florence
Workers who lost their jobs as a direct result of Hurricane Florence now have more time to apply for disaster unemployment insurance.
By
Jon Evans
22m
22m
NEWS NOW: The latest on the shooting death of a state trooper in Columbus County
On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Frances Weller will provide an update on a Wednesday morning shooting in Columbus County that left a State Highway Patrol officer dead.
38m
38m
Howl-o-ween Pet Contest
Submit a photo of your pet in a costume for a chance to win!
55m
55m
Pender County residents cast their early votes
Early voting started Wednesday at 7 a.m. and the Board of Elections office in Burgaw was one of many places residents could cast their ballots.
By
Caroline Burkard
1h
1h
Howl-o-Ween Pet Contest Rules
Official promotion rules for the Howl-o-Ween Pet Contest with Land Rover Cape Fear 2018
1h
1h
Suspect in fatal shooting of NC state trooper identified
A state trooper was shot and killed early Wednesday morning near Whiteville
By
WECT Staff
1h
1h
Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges, sentenced to 10 years in prison
According to a news release, William Pollock, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of powder cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
1h
1h
Wilmington gang members sentenced to prison on heroin charges
Two Wilmington gang members were sentenced to federal prison for selling heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
By
WECT Staff
1h
1h