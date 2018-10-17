FEMA, business, flooding help offered at Cross Creek community information session

The contents of a home piled outside a Cross Creek home. (Source: WECT)
By Ben Smart | October 17, 2018 at 4:57 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 4:57 PM

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - An information session for the Cross Creek community on Wednesday night will include representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to answer any residents' questions.

Congressman David Rouzer will host the session, which is scheduled to last from 6:30-8 p.m. at Olde Point Country Club, 513 Country Club Drive in Hampstead.

The Cross Creek community was hit hard by flooding from Hurricane Florence and many families there lost everything to several feet of sewage-filled floodwaters.

