Deadline extended to apply for unemployment benefits after Hurricane Florence

If an individual is determined ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, or has exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits, a DUA claim can then be filed online at des.nc.gov. You will need to provide your Social Security number, copies of your most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs, or other documentation to support you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. In order to be approved to receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed.