Deadline extended to apply for unemployment benefits after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Workers who have lost their jobs because of Hurricane Florence now have more time to file for unemployment benefits. The United States Department of Labor has extended the filing deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance for 28 counties in North Carolina. The deadline now extends to October 31, 2018.
Residents in the following counties can file for DUA benefits: Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene ,Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Jones, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Wayne, Scotland, and Wilson.
Workers who became unemployed as a direct result of the effects of Hurricane Florence impacting North Carolina may be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits under the DUA program. Business owners affected by the storm may also qualify for benefits.
Workers or business owners meeting the following criteria may be eligible for benefits:
- Individuals who are unemployed due to the disaster, and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits.
- Self-employed individuals and small business owners who lost income due to the disaster.
- Individuals who were prevented from working due to an injury caused by the disaster.
- Individuals who have become the major supplier of household income due to the disaster-related death of the previous major supplier of household income.
- Individuals who are unable to reach their jobs or self-employment locations, because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.
- Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment, but were prevented from doing so by the disaster.
If an individual is determined ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, or has exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits, a DUA claim can then be filed online at des.nc.gov. You will need to provide your Social Security number, copies of your most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs, or other documentation to support you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. In order to be approved to receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed.
