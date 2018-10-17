Crisp and calm to close the work week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! After a mild start to the work week, a cold front will slide through the Cape Fear Region tonight into Thursday.
Expect cool 50s Thursday morning and 60s through the afternoon despite plenty of sunshine. Under clear skies, temperatures will tumble Thursday night into the 40s for most backyards! The fall-like weather pattern will carry into Friday afternoon as high temperatures climb to near 70 and then fall to the 50s through the evening - quintessential football weather!
Ahead of the next cold front, a brief warm-up will take place Saturday as daytime highs reach the upper 70s. Odds for a shower or storm will be near 40% Saturday before dropping to 0% Sunday, post-front. As expected, cool temperatures will return for the second half of the weekend with afternoon temperatures back in the 60s on Sunday and lows will drop to the 40s Sunday night.
Looking into next week, expect a quiet Monday then a small jump to a 20-30% chance for a shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will range between the 60s and 70s for highs and 50s for lows each night.
Great news in terms of the tropics - for the first time in a long time, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days!
