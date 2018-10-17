Country music stars produce song to benefit Hurricane Florence relief efforts

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A country music band from North Carolina has released a new song that will benefit Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
Parmelee, the four-member band best known for its hit song Carolina, produced a lyric video dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Florence.
The group, based in Nashville, Tenn., came up with the song Down Town shortly after the storm passed through their home state.
“As soon as we started getting photos and videos from our friends and we saw the broadcast on the Weather Channel and the news and my friend back home in Lumberton was sending me video of him helping people out, everybody was like, ‘It’s bad.’ So I was like, ‘Fellas, we gotta do something,’” lead singer Matt Thomas said.
Thomas wrote the song, but the other three North Carolina natives in the band were on board from the beginning.
All proceeds from the song will go to the American Red Cross.
Thomas says they came up with the name of the song to show that when people of North Carolina come together, there’s no going down town.
“We’re raised that way," he said. "You see it with hurricanes all the time. Everybody just kind of bands together to do what they gotta do to help each other out and so we felt like we’re part of that community and we needed to do something to help out if we could and it’s through a song.”
Thomas, his brother Scott, their cousin Barry Knox and their best friend Joshua McSwain make up the group. They were raised in Martin County and performed for years in a small town there called Parmalee, which is where the band got its name.
The group says the towns and cities devastated by Florence will come back strong and Parmalee hopes its contribution will help.
“I think the resilience of the people from this area, you see it, like, this town ain’t going down town," Matt said. "No matter how hard it’s hit, it’s going to get back up.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.